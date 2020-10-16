Area residents are being asked to wear a colorful fashion statement this month, to help support the survivors of domestic violence.
Women In Need (WIN) is also inviting individuals to make their own one minute awareness video, depicting why they stand with WIN against domestic violence.
Then, on Oct. 22, the agency is asking everyone to wear purple to show support for domestic violence victims and to bring awareness of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The photos and videos can then be posted to #PurplefortheWIN, #DVAM and/or #TogetherweWIN.
WIN s a local nonprofit agency that offers both residential and non-residential services for victims of domestic violence in Hunt and Rockwall counties.
Those wanting additional information can visit the agency’s website at wintexas.org.
