After winning their season football opener under new head coach Trey Brooks, the No. 17 Rockwall Yellowjackets will next play at Dallas Jesuit.
The Jackets, who outscored Denton Braswell 59-40 in the opener, are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday at Postell Stadium.
Jesuit is 0-1 after falling 48-31 to Flower Mound Marcus.
Brooks, who was promoted from offensive coordinator after Rodney Webb left to coach at Denton Guyer, watched Rockwall roll up 633 yards against a Braswell team that returns six defensive starters off a 9-3 bi-district champion.
Rockwall junior quarterback Braedyn Locke, who passed for 4,305 yards and 52 touchdowns in 2019 for the 12-3 Jackets, went 23-of-37 for 372 yards passing and four touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 131.8.
Sophomore Lake Bennett spelled Locke at quarterback and was 3-of-5 passing for 52 yards and two more TDs as the Jackets passed for 424 yards.
Jax Johnson (6-173, 1 TD) and Cade Marshall (6-97, 1 TD) led the Rockwall receivers.
Tight end Brennan Ray caught four passes for 35 yards including three touchdowns. Goodnews Iwuamadi caught four passes for 65 yards and another TD.
Sophomore running back Zach Hernandez led the Rockwall rushers with 73 yards on 21 carries.
Lake Bennett rushed for 68 yards and a TD on 15 carries.
Jackson Bennett ran for 47 yards on eight carries as Rockwall finished with 209 yards on the ground.
Corey Kelley led the Rockwall defenders with 16 tackles, including 11 solos. Gage Elder and Drew Molck both finished with 10 tackles and Cadien Robinson recorded eight.
Rockwall gave up 406 yards passing and six touchdowns to Braswell quarterback Trista McClary and 204 yards rushing to the Bengals.
Jesuit, which was a 9-5 regional finalist last season, played a highly-regarded Marcus team close before giving way in the fourth quarter.
Jesuit quarterback Gage Roy threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns, completing 24 of 35 attempts.
Hunter Krepp led the Ranger receivers with five catches for 136 yards and two TDs and Charlie Cook caught four for 62 yards.
Rockwall ranks 17th in the “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” rankings for 6A.
