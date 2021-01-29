A new Rockwall county commissioner has been named to fill a vacancy on the court, which was the result of the sudden passing of a long-standing member of the panel.
But the move will mean Royse City will need to look for a new mayor, as Janet Nichol has been appointed to be the next Rockwall county commissioner for Precinct 4.
County Judge David Sweet announced on Jan. 21 that he had tapped Nichol to replace former Commissioner David Magness, who passed away in December. Nichol will be filling Magness’ unexpired term on the court.
“The specific charge and challenge for me was to select a well-qualified, experienced and skilled candidate,” Sweet said. “I wanted an individual who was well known, with a proven track record of accomplishment and involvement. I wanted someone who was credible with an outstanding reputation. The successful candidate would have to adhere to my expected qualities of transparency, be able to communicate in such a way as to foster cooperation and was readily available to field concerns of our citizens. After interviews with several interested and qualified candidates, I am honored to announce the appointment of current Royse City Mayor Janet Nichol to fulfill the unexpired term of Commissioner Magness.”
Nichol is a lifelong resident of Precinct 4 and local business owner, who has compiled 20 combined years of municipal service, the last half serving as mayor of Royse City.
In the announcement, Sweet said Nichol has a proven track record of stellar service, effectively communicates with citizens utilizing a wide array of social media tools and is very well regarded for her candor, creative problem solving and absolute transparency.
Nichol said she accepted the appointment after prayerful consideration.
“I was hesitant,” she said. “Hesitant because of my love for our city, my admiration for our staff and my pride in what is going on here. After a great deal of discussion and prayer, I have decided to accept this challenge in full recognition and anticipation of broadening the continued impact that we can have on our precinct from the commissioner seat. This has been a very difficult decision for me due to my love for this city and its people. I look forward to working with the other cities within the precinct, getting to know them and will join them in trying to address their needs in a comprehensive manner. To say that I am honored to have been chosen would be an understatement.”
Nichol was scheduled to resign as mayor on Jan. 28.
Royse City City Manager Carl Alsabrook said, “Mayor Nichol has been a tremendous asset for our community. She has helped build an excellent organizational culture based upon respect, open communication, and trust. I have no doubt that she will be successful and am happy that her monumental impact will be felt throughout precinct 4. She models servant leadership principles and is a very effective listener and produces great results. We will miss her at city hall but am happy for the leadership that she will bring to all of Rockwall County, specifically to precinct 4. She is truly one of the finest people that I have ever been professionally affiliated with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.