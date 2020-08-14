FATE — The two-story patio restaurant space at the Villages of Fate is now home to Pablo’s Restaurant and Cantina, an authentic Mexican cuisine full-service sit-down restaurant.
Pablo Llanito and his partners Elizabeth and Woody Leath said they are excited to bring the restaurant to downtown Fate. The interior finishes are underway and the team expects to be open for business in October 2020.
Llanito has managed and co-owned several successful restaurants since 2011. Throughout the years, delivering quality food, consistent service, and developing personal relationships with customers has been the cornerstone of Llanito’s success he said.
Pablo’s Restaurant and Cantina plans to serve an array of fresh and flavor-filled Mexican inspired fares. Families can enjoy a fiesta in one of the three dining areas. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available on the first floor and an additional outdoor patio is available on the second story that overlooks downtown. During the weekends, live music will entertain patrons as they dine.
“Both Pablo and I have been dreaming of this cantina concept for years,” said Elizabeth Leath, co-owner of Pablo’s Restaurant and Cantina. “While location scouting, we determined that downtown Fate was perfect for us because of the population boom and the city’s vision for downtown. Between the supportive residents, classy design of the Villages of Fate and the location, we fell in love with Fate.”
“The city has been working hard to build downtown Fate as the hub of our community,” said Mayor Joe Burger. “Sharing a meal together is often how friendships grow. The council is excited to see yet another amazing opportunity for our residents to build these relationships.”
“Developers Tim Seymore and Scott Clements have really built a special place,” said Woody Leath. “We can’t wait to open and start serving the Fate community.”
The Villages of Fate, a three-story, mixed-use downtown project offers 18 apartments and about 7,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and is leased and managed by Ridge Pointe Commercial Real Estate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.