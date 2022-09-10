One of the state’s 10 most wanted criminals, a man sought on outstanding warrants from Rockwall County, is back in custody, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Nathan Reed Bingham, 30, was arrested Aug. 30 by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, which included DPS special agents, at a residence in Hutto, Texas. Bingham had been wanted since February when the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property, according to the DPS.
In 2015, Bingham was convicted of obstruction/retaliation and credit/debit card abuse. He was sentenced to nine months of confinement. In 2017, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years of confinement. In 2021, Bingham was arrested in Austin for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and theft of property. He subsequently was released on bond, according to the DPS.
