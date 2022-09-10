Rockwall police have identified the person killed after exchanging gunfire with police the night of Sept. 1 as Jonathan May, 31.
May also was involved in a kidnapping in Fort Worth and a stabbing in Dallas preceding the fatal encounter with Rockwall police, according to authorities.
The department said officers were dispatched at about 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1 to conduct a welfare check at the request of the Fort Worth Police Department at a location in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive in Rockwall. A short time later, officers received notification from Fort Worth police that May, the subject linked to the welfare check, was possibly involved in a kidnapping.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing that occurred in Dallas and indicated that an adult female and two children were possibly taken from the scene. May was identified as the same individual who was the potential suspect in the alleged kidnapping from Fort Worth.
Rockwall police officers located and attempted to contact May outside a residence at about 8:20 p.m. During the contact, May exchanged gunfire with the officers. May was stuck by police gunfire and transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. No officers were injured in the encounter, according to Rockwall police.
The children who were reportedly taken from the scene in Dallas were found safe at a residence in a neighboring jurisdiction.
The shooting is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.
