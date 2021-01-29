Local businessman Jeff Ivy has announced his candidacy for Heath City Council.
"Heath has experienced tremendous growth over the last 10 years, and we are now at a crossroads in our city's history," said Ivy. "We all know Heath is the best place to raise a family, but it's going to take work to keep it that way. I'm ready to go to work."
Ivy said he was raised in a close-knit working class family that always valued their faith and learned from his father the importance of hard work, being accountable for your actions, and giving back to the community. He attended Abilene Christian University, where he was a four-year member of the Wildcat's basketball team.
After graduation, Ivy started his own business as an agent with Farmers Insurance and quickly rose to become a district manager. Today, he oversees more than 70 agents and has been honored as a member of the prestigious Farmer's President's Council for his continued top-level performance.
"Our city council must remain focused on the core issues here in Heath, supporting our first responders who keep our families safe, improving our roads, and protecting our single family neighborhoods," said Ivy. "And we must find ways to deliver real property tax relief. Raising taxes is never a good idea. And certainly not during a pandemic."
Ivy and his wife, Ashley, were high school sweethearts and married shortly after graduating college. They are the parents of three children who all attend Rockwall-Heath public schools. The Ivys are members of Saturn Road Church of Christ, the church they were married in 18 years ago.
