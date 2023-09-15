After serving an already record total of 16,566 people in 2022, Rockwall County Helping Hands is poised to top that number this year, as its food pantry has reported record numbers of need each month this summer.
“We’ve been really struggling to keep up with the amount of need in our food pantry this summer, but we’ve recently partnered with the North Texas Food Bank, so having the help of their greater resources has been a huge blessing for us,” said Robyn Lawrence with Helping Hands.
In addition to the food pantry, Helping Hands also provides those in need with assistance for utilities, shelter, clothing, furniture and other household items; and also has its own health center and thrift store. Currently, the food pantry/assistance referral center and the health center is at 401 Rusk St., and the thrift store is at 950 Williams St. But in an effort to better coordinate its staff, volunteers and resources, the nonprofit plans to add on to its Williams Street campus so that all of its services can be provided from one location.
“Coordination is definitely a big part of why we’re making the move, but we’re also expanding,” Lawrence said. “We’ll be doubling the size of the clinic, from five offices to 10, and we’ll build for more food pantry space.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the additions to the Williams Street campus was held Thursday.
“Amidst the turning of soil and the laying of foundations, Rockwall County Helping Hands forges a unified path at the groundbreaking ceremony for a centralized campus,” said Helping Hands senior director of philanthropy Melody Hail. “This will meld our health center and emergency assistance/food pantry programs with our thrift store and boutique, uniting under the banner of ‘One Community, One Mission, One Campus.’
“As we break ground, we also break barriers, weaving a tapestry of care, compassion, and empowerment thanks to our generous community,” Hail said. “The campus will stand as a testament to the strength of togetherness, where hands extended in assistance and hearts filled with hope converge to create a brighter, more resilient tomorrow for the most vulnerable in Rockwall County.”
