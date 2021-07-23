The Rockwall-Heath High School Black Hawk Robotics team recently attended the Texas Cup where they were crowned the UIL State Championship robotics team.
There were more than 70 teams in attendance at the event. The students had been working since January to upgrade the 2020 robot they built last school year in preparation for this event.
After two day of intense qualification matches, the team went 11-0 and was ranked #1 going into alliance selections. The Black Hawk Team continued their domination going 4-0 in the playoff matches. It was this run of undefeated play that earned the Black Hawk team the UIL State Championship. This gives the team their 4th straight UIL State Championship.
In the end, the top six alliances competed in a round robin tournament to determine the Texas Cup winner. Again, the Black Hawk Team went undefeated going 7-0 to take home the Texas Cup. They also took home the 'Coolest Play of the Day' award.
