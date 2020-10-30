Heath has a permanent Department of Public Safety Chief and a new Mayor Pro Tem, while some youth athletes have volunteered to help clean up local parks.
Heath City Manager Aretha Adams announced that Department of Public Safety Interim Chief Brandon Seery has been selected as the permanent Chief following a national search and extensive candidate interview process.
Seery will lead a department that includes 25 officers who are triple certified as fire fighters, police officers and EMTs. “Chief Seery has exemplified excellence in all that he has done since joining the departing in 2014, including serving as the Interim Chief for the past five months,” Adams said. “He is a strong leader with proven expertise that is on par with his peers in the public safety profession, but his passion, loyalty and commitment to our community are unparalleled. He serves our citizens and officers from the heart, and that spoke loudly to us throughout the recruitment process.” Seery was promoted to Captain in March 2020, and was appointed by Adams to serve as Interim Chief upon the retirement of former Chief Terry Garrett on June 1. Seery had previously supervised police and fire operations for his shift as a sergeant and is a recipient of the City of Heath’s Officer of the Year Award.
“It is a tremendous honor and also humbling to receive this opportunity to grow with the City of Heath,” Seery said “My pledge is to do everything in my power to ensure a safe, high quality of life for our citizens, support and protect my officers, and continuously seek ways to enhance our service to this great community.”
Also Tuesday night, Councilman Frank New was elected by the Council as Mayor Pro Tem.
And the Council thanked the boys team charity Lakeside League for its continued service, approving approved the team’s application to adopt the Highlands of Heath trail through the Adopt-a-Park/Litter Control Program. This is in addition to their current commitment to provide litter patrol for all of Towne Center Park.
