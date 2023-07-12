For two weeks, residents of Heath have been under Stage 2 water restrictions since one of the city’s 300 horsepower water pumps at its north tower failed.
Last week, the city announced that it would be receiving parts this week to repair the pump that failed and that officials were also in the process of acquiring an additional 300-HP pump to replace a still-in-use 200-HP pump at Pump Station No. 1 to increase the city’s water capacity.
With repair now underway on the pump that failed, crews hope to have it back in working order by sometime Friday, Heath Director of Public Works Matt Holzapfel told the Rockwall County Herald-Banner. Once repaired, he anticipates the water restriction to go down to Stage 1.
The city’s Stage 2 water restrictions have limited Heath residents to using sprinkler and lawn irrigation systems only once per week – and never during the day’s hottest period, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The rotating sprinkler/irrigation system usage schedule has people with addresses ending in 1 or 2 watering on Mondays, those ending in 3 or 4 on Tuesday, 5 or 6 on Wednesday, 7 or 8 on Thursday, 9 or 0 on Friday, and no sprinkler/irrigation system watering allowed over the weekend.
The city has, however, allowed residents to use handheld or soaker hoses any day or time of the week to water foundations, trees and plantings – but not lawns.
Once the city returns to Stage 1 water restrictions, residents will be given two days per week to use their sprinklers or irrigation systems.
Since the restrictions are due to limited pumping capacity from Health’s main water supply through the North Texas Municipal Water District, residents who irrigate with water from private wells as well as a few living on the edge of Lake Ray Hubbard who have been permitted to irrigate with raw water directly from the lake do not have to abide by them.
