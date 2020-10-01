They lit up the scoreboard in a 72-52 victory last week over Lewisville in the 2020 football opener.
The Rockwall-Heath Hawks will step up in competition when they take on the No. 7-ranked Southlake Carroll Dragons at 7 p.m. Friday at Dragon Stadium. Carroll, a traditional power, has won 20 state titles in various sports since 1975 including eight in football: 1988, 1992, 1993, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2011.
Heath used a balanced offense to outscore a Lewisville team that was a 7-4 playoff team last season.
Heath junior quarterback Josh Hoover passed for 266 yards and four touchdowns, completing 20 of 26 attempts. Hoover’s quarterback rating was 132.4. Hoover passed for 2,926 yards and 32 touchdowns last season for the 5-5 Hawks.
Hoover spread the completions around among eight different receivers. Jay Fair led with five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Also catching touchdown passes were Jay Fair (5-58), Lance Mason (4-45), Jaden Hilgendorf (2-25) and Eli Finley (1-14). Corban Cleveland also caught four passes for 43 yards and Jordan Nabors caught two for 68 yards. Nabors also got the Hawks off to a fast start by returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.
Zach Evans, who led the Hawks last season in rushing, ran for 137 yards and one TD on 25 carries.
Preston Landis ran for 73 yards and three TDs on 11 carries.
Grant Watson sparked the Heath defense with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Grady Brewer led the Hawks’ defense in tackles with 15, including 10 solos. Alan Crawford managed 13 tackles, Peyton Williams recorded 12 solo tackles. Jaylin Nwigwe also finished with 12 tackles and Lane Horak added 10 stops.
Lewisville rolled up 624 total yards, including 367 yards rushing. Damien Martinez rushed for 264 yards and five TDs and quarterback Taylen Green passed for 253 yards and a TD.
Southlake Carroll, a 13-1 regional finalist last season, is opening its 2020 season with this game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.