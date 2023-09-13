This October, Rockwall will continue to bill itself as “the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas” with a series of three free concerts at The Harbor.
Collectively titled “Harmony at the Harbor,” the concerts will all run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
On Oct. 12, listeners will be treated to the contemporary jazz sounds of the Dallas-based Bobby Falk Group. The group’s next album, “Coming to Fruition,” is scheduled for release on Sept. 22.
On Oct. 19, Dallas-based electric blues/soul blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Tutu Jones will perform.
On Oct. 26, professional musicians from orchestras throughout the area will perform as the Rockwall Philharmonic Orchestra. The program will feature selections from the “Harry Potter” films.
