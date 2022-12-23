The City of Rockwall has announced that a change in garbage rates will be arriving in the new year for homes and businesses.
In accordance with the solid waste contract with longtime partner Republic Services, the rates for garbage and recycling will increase 3% for residents. This translates to an increase of 48 cents per month.
Under the agreement, Rockwall residents will continue to receive unlimited bulk trash pickup, twice per week garbage services, and weekly recycling as has been the standard in the city.
In addition, residents will also see a monthly increase of 24 cents for household hazardous waste collection.
With this service, residents have access to convenient scheduled porch pickup of approved hazardous waste items.
The total monthly increase for residential customers for both garbage and hazardous waste services will be 73 cents.
Commercial rates will also see an increase of 3%.
The new garbage rates apply to service starting in January and will appear on February bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.