Veterans will be the center of attention in Royse City this weekend as the local American Legion is hosting an event designed to offer veterans a variety of services.
The American Legion Post No. 100 is presenting the Veterans Benefit Fair, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church, 300 North Erby Campbell in Royse City.
All veterans are welcome to attend the free event. American Legion Service officers will be on hand and available to do disability claims, provide resume writing assistance, offer aid in preparing a military records request and more.
There will be food, clothing, PTSD counselors, utility assistance other free services.
The post is also inviting any organizations or agencies wanting to be a part of the Veterans fair to fill out the intake form at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSerAail6Z8J7O.../viewform.
Additional information on the event or the Laramore-Osborne American Legion Post No. 100 is available by calling 903-274-0702 or online at www.rclegion.com.
