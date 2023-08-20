Formerly missing teen found safe, Amber Alert lifted

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109
and heat index values up to 113.

* WHERE...Parts of North and Central Texas.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...OZONE ACTION DAY...

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued
an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Tuesday,
August 22, 2023.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing
high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
on Tuesday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a
ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work,
avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your
vehicle properly tuned.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts)

Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org)

EPA Air Now
(www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0)

Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org)

North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality
(www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
centerpiece featured breaking

Formerly missing teen found safe, Amber Alert lifted

Beckworth Cropped.jpg

The Rockwall Police Department confirmed Sunday morning that formerly missing teen Kaitlyn "Katie" Beckworth, 15, had been found safe, and that the Amber Alert that had been issued for her Saturday has been lifted.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you

This Week's Circulars