The Royse City Police Department has a new chief, who is moving over from the Rockwall Police Department
City Manager Carl Alsabrook has announced Rockwall Assistant Police Chief Kirk Aldridge has been appointed to the position, following a search process that began in early January.
“The strong interest in this position opening was impressive,” Alsabrook said. “In speaking with people from the area I was struck by the respect and affection displayed for Kirk.”
Aldridge started his law enforcement career with the Rockwall Police Department in 1994. During his career with the department, he has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, school resource officer at Rockwall High School, detective and patrol sergeant.
He also served as lieutenant over the Administrative Services Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division. Aldridge holds a master peace officers license and is a graduate of the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration Command College (ILEA).
Alsabrook said Aldridge has been a member of the Rockwall Police Department command staff for 13 years and possesses a strong interest in community involvement and relationship building.
“Chief Aldridge has had a stellar career in law enforcement,” Alsabrook said. “The strength of his background and intensity of his statements convinced me that he was our ideal candidate.”
“Chief Aldridge did an outstanding job in the application and selection process,” Mayor Janet Nichol said. “His commitment to family, the police department and the city as a whole was sincere and will prove to be a valuable asset to our community as we continue to grow. I am very proud of him and his demonstrated history of professional commitment and know that he will be successful here.”
Aldridge will be sworn-in to the post on the morning of Monday, March 16. A public ceremonial swearing-in will be scheduled during the Royse City council meeting on March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.