Few details have been released concerning an incident Sept. 3 at a local residence where multiple women reported they were being held.
As of press time Wednesday, Rockwall Police Department Lt. Aaron McGrew said there was nothing new to report regarding the incident, which remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division and no arrests in connection with the case had been reported.
The department issued a statement indicating officers responded at around 11:20 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 1300 Block of Shores Boulevard.
Upon arriving officers determined a female had jumped from a second-story window and ran to a neighboring house, asking the homeowner to call the police. The victim indicated she had been assaulted and was being held against her will.
Based on information gathered during the subsequent investigation, the department’s SWAT team responded to assist and while on units remained on scene, three more females exited the location and were questioned.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence in order to look for the suspect in the assault and for other items of evidence and entry was made to the residence shortly before 6 p.m.
The department’s report said no other subjects were located.
