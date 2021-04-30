One of the best signs that spring has arrived will be appearing in downtown Rockwall this weekend, with the opening of the Rockwall Farmers Market.
The market will open at 8 a.m. Saturday at 101 Rusk Street and will have extended hours until 2 p.m.
The market will normally be open Saturdays between 8 a.m. and noon through September 25.
The Rockwall Farmers Market was established in 2008 by the Friends of Downtown Rockwall and has been listed as among the best famers markets in the Dallas area. The market is run by all volunteers, with assistance from the City of Rockwall and Rockwall County and featured more than 30 vendors offering fresh produce and specialty foods such as grass-fed meats, fresh baked artisans breads, farm eggs, seafood, honey, jams, pasta, tamales and more, as well as live music.
Additional information on the Farmers Market is available online at www.rockwallfarmersmarket.org or by email at info@rockwallfarmersmarket.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.