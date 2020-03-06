It was an out of this world call that will be remembered for years.
On Feb. 25, a select group of students at Rockwall’s Hays Elementary School got to make history. They had the opportunity to talk with Dr. Drew Morgan, an astronaut and current member of the International Space Station, about his life in space. The call started at 11:30 a.m. and lasted about 10 minutes.
During that time, Hays Elementary was one of nine other schools in the United states to participate in the event.
The schools were chosen by ARISS (Amateur Radio on the International Space Station) to participate in this incredible learning experience. This month all classes learned what it takes to be an astronaut and the learning they must accomplish to reach this position. Hays’s daily announcements have included facts about the residents of the International Space Station, the station itself, and what it is like to live on the ISS.
Local Amateur Radio operators used their equipment and skills to track the International Space Station (ISS) as itpassed overhead. While the ISS was above, the attendees used Amateur Radio to talk directly with one of the astronauts aboard the ISS. The ISS contact lasted for approximately 10 minutes while.
ARISS is a joint venture by NASA, the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), and the Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation (AMSA T) to facilitate communication via Amateur Radio between astronauts aboard the International Space Station and schools and communities around the world. ARISS programs excite and motivate students in a one-of-a-kind presentation and exchange.
