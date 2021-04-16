Rockwall County voters will be heading to the polls starting Monday to begin casting ballots for the May 1 municipal elections.
Early voting is scheduled April 19-27, with opportunities for extended early voting hours and an extra early voting day on Saturday April 24. A list of contested races on the election ballots is included in today’s edition of the Herald-Banner.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds are on the ballots across the county, designed to help pay for infrastructure improvements to meet the demands of the rapidly growing region.
For example, the Royse City ISD has called for a $230 million bond referendum on the May 1 election ballot to address current and future student growth in the district. Proposition A would include a replacement for Cherry Elementary in the Veranda Estates; renovations for an Early Childhood Center which would be at the existing Cherry Elementary; the creation of a seventh and eighth elementary school campuses; an expansion of Royse City High School focusing on career and technical education; expansions of Herndon, Miss May Vernon elementariness and Ouida Baley Middle School; upgrades of Davis and Fort elementaries; land purchases for future school sites; an agriculture project center, a Royse City ISD Event Center; technology, infrastructure and security upgrades; and expanded bus parking.
Proposition B calls for an expansion of the Royse City ISD stadium and parking and also an expansion of the baseball and softball stadium and entrance. The district believes the $230 million total would be able to be funded through property value growth within the Royse City ISD and with no increase in the property tax rate.
The cities of Fate and Rowlett also has bond propositions on their ballots, and the city of Rowlett is holding a Charter amendment election and is asking voters if they would be in favor of extending the term limits for the mayor and city council members and whether to change the amount they are paid to hold the positions.
Voters will also be choosing who will be serving on city councils, school boards and the boards of two special utility districts in Rockwall County.
Additional information on the elections is available at the website for the Rockwall County Elections Department at www.rockwallvotes.com
