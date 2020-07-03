Early voting continues for the July 14 political party runoff elections in Rockwall County.
Voters will be making final choices on a handful of races in the elections.
• The Republican Party primary runoff ballot features the contest for the judge of the new County Court at Law No. 2.
John Browning and Stephani Woodward bested three other contenders during the March 3 primary and the winner of the race will be the first judge of the court, as no Democrats entered the contest.
• The race for the Democratic Party nomination for United States senator is between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West.
• The two Democratic Party candidates still in the running for the position of railroad commissioner are Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary runoff.
Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled through July 10. There will be no early voting on Friday, July 3 because of the Independence Day holiday.
Early voting locations in Rockwall County include the Rockwall County Library, 215 E. Yellowjacket Lane; the Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive; the Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway; and the Royse City City Hall, 305 N. Arch St.
Early voting is scheduled 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. on July 6, 7, 8 and 10. Early voting is scheduled 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 9.
Early voting is also scheduled, at the Rockwall County Library only, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs has released a checklist for voters, designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at polling stations, including self-screening for symptoms, maintaining the recommended six feet distance between individuals and utilizing proper hygiene.
Voters are also recommended to wear face coverings and hand sanitizer to disinfect oneself after interactions with polling stations or workers. If an election judge is not able to identify a voter in a face covering, the individual should be prepared to lower or remove it when checking in.
Voters exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus are encouraged to make use of curbside polling, and voters at high risk for the virus should consider staying home and submitting a ballot by mail.
Additional information is available through the Rockwall County Elections
Office web site at www.rockwallvotes.com or the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
