The Royse City, Fate, Cash, Caddo Mills, Rockwall, Union Valley and Josephine fire departments responded during the early morning hours Tuesday to a spectacular truck fire which occurred near the FM 2642 exit on westbound Interstate 30.
The cargo compartment of the vehicle, which was reportedly filled with tires, caught fire right at the Rockwall/Hunt County line and extinguishing the blaze took some time, closing both lanes of the westbound interstate and creating a miles-long backup.
A second backup occurred shortly after the lunch hour Tuesday, as as crews worked to clean up the remains of the accident. Traffic was narrowed to one lane westbound, with the rest being routed to the frontage road.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
