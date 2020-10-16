Residents have a chance next weekend to safely and conveniently dispose of their unwanted prescription medications.
The Rockwall Police Department is participating in the National Drug Take Back Day, which aims to provide a responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.
The event between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the department, 205 W. Rusk St. in Rockwall.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
More information on Drug Take Back Day is available at takebackday.dea.gov.
