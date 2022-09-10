Rockwall County is one of the few counties n North Texas that remained under a ban on outdoor burning this week despite a sharp improvement in drought conditions.
A representative with the Rockwall County Office of Environmental Enforcement explained Wednesday morning that while some portions of the county received significant rainfall during the last week of August, other parts received very little. Therefore, the burn ban remains in place until it can be reviewed early next week.
As of Wednesday, Rockwall, Collin and Dallas counties still had bans on outdoor burning in place. Neighboring Hunt County removed its ban on Friday, Sept. 3.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires — shows that much of Rockwall County had seen improvement in the summer-long drought.a
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated. A reading of 800 is the highest on the index, meaning it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Wednesday, readings for Rockwall County ranged from 214 to 502, with a countywide average of 338.
In late August, Rockwall County’s reading ranged from 691 to 783, with the average at 742.
