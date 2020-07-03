The residents of Rockwall County have been active in responding to the United States Census, as the county remains at the top of the list in Texas in terms of completing the forms on their own.
Two adjacent counties are also among the best in the state, while two others did not fare as well in the latest report issued Monday by the United States Census Bureau.
The federal agency indicated that regarding self-response rates from households that have responded to the 2020 Census online, by mail or by phone, Rockwall County remains No. 1, with a 68.6 percent response rate. On May 16, households in Rockwall County recorded a 66.5 percent mark, which was also tops among all Texas counties.
Collin County came in at No. 3 on the list this time around, with a 67.5 percent response rate, while Kaufman County reported a 63.1 percent rate for the 12th spot on the list. Both counties held their places on the list from the report issued in May.
Dallas County had a 57.3 percent self-response rate, to place 30th among Texas counties, while Hunt County was listed at 44th place with a 55.7 percent response. Hunt County recorded a 54.1 percent self-response rate as of May 18, which was good enough for 31st place at that time.
A complete list of all 254 counties in Texas, and how they performed on the list, is available online at 2020census.gov/response-rates.
The Census Bureau began mailing paper questionnaires in mid-April to homes that had not yet responded. Anyone who still has not responded can complete and mail back their form, or respond online or by phone.
Through Aug. 14, Census takers will interview homes that have not yet responded.
The 2020 Census is due to be delivered to the president and Congress in December. with redistricting counts to be submitted to the states in March of next year, to allow for the redrawing of everything from legislative districts, to commissioners and city council precincts based on population changes.
Additional information about the Census is available online at 2020census.gov/.
