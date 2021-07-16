For merchants in most cities in Rockwall County, May was an outstanding month for business, with the cities receiving significant increases in sales tax rebate revenue .
All of the cities reported sizable gains in the amount of revenue they have collected for the year so far, according to a report issued by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The July sales tax rebate payment represents each city's portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in May and reported to the Comptroller's office in June. Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed a city's general fund.
• The city of Rockwall reported receiving $2.46 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 34.43% from the $1.83 million in sales tax rebate revenue received in July 2020. For the year to date, Rockwall has taken in $18.78 million, an increase of 30.37% from the $14.4 million received through July of last year.
• Fate received $138,486.51 from the Comptroller’s Office, an increase of 17.29% from the $118,071.72 in sales tax rebate revenue it collected during July 2020. For the year so far, Fate has collected $926,168.08 representing a boost of 22.51% from the $775,990.86 the city had taken through July one year ago.
• Heath received $158,680.88 this month, representing a 6.11% decrease from the $169,009.04 it received in July 2020. For the fiscal year to date, however Heath has taken in almost $1.28 million, a 16.27% increase in sales tax rebate revenue when compared to the just over $1 million the city had collected through July of last year.
• McLendon-Chisholm collected a sales tax rebate payment of $36,615.02, representing an increase of 6.99% from the $34,220.44 received in July of last year. For the fiscal year to date, the city has collected $348,364.67 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 56.54% from the $222,530.09 collected through the same point one year ago.
• Mobile City received a payment of $9,000.47 this month, representing a decrease of 31.41% from the $13,122.44 received in July of last year. However, for the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has collected $78,943,78 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 39.04% from the $56,777.60 collected through the same point one year ago.
• Royse City reported receiving $467,539.04 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 7.34% from the $435,553.08 received in July 2020. For the year to date, the city has taken in $3.24 million, a 24.58% increase from the $2.6 million received through the same point in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.