Motorists heading south from Rockwall after the Labor Day holiday, and likely for the next few months, will be navigating around and through a major road construction project that began this week.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will begin repairs and repaving on 14 miles of State Highway 205 from south of Sids Road in Rockwall County to U.S. Highway 80 in Kaufman County.
The improvements are expected to include repairs, mill, inlay, pavement markings and rumble strips.
Texas Materials Group Inc. is the contractor on the $6.3 million project.
Work on the project is scheduled to start next week and is expected to complete in early 2021.
Motorists who frequently travel in the area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
