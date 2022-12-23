The City of Rockwall has announced a City Council election will be scheduled for May 6, 2023.
On Monday Feb. 6, the City of Rockwall will call an election to be held on May 6, 2023, for the purpose of electing the mayor and three city councilmembers – one each for Places 1, 3 and 5. Terms for all elected Rockwall City councilmembers are for a period of two years.
Two of the four incumbents – Mayor Kevin Fowler; and Bennie Daniels, Place 1, are termed out and are not eligible to run for reelection, having served the maximum allowable length of time, according to the city charter.
Clarence Jorif, Place 3 is eligible to run for reelection if he so chooses, and Dennis Lewis, who was recently appointed to Place 5, may also run if he so desires.
So far, Rockwall Mayor Pro Tem Trace Johannesen has publicly announced his intention to run for mayor.
An informational candidate packet for residents who may be interested in learning more about running for Rockwall City Council is available both at City Hall (385 S. Goliad on the third floor, City Secretary’s Office) and online for download via the City Secretary’s webpage at www.rockwall.com/citysec_council.asp.
The period for submitting an application for a place on the May 6 election ballot runs from Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Feb. 17.
It is expected that the City of Rockwall’s municipal election will again be administered by the Rockwall County Elections Department, as has been done in past years.
Early voting will run from Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2. Election Day voting will be held Saturday, May 6.
More information concerning specific polling locations and voting dates/times will be made available on the city website and on the Rockwall County Elections Administrator’s website as soon as those details become available.
Applications for ballots by mail from voters who are already registered must be requested from, mailed to, and received by the Rockwall County Elections Administrators Office no later than the close of business (5 p.m.) on Tuesday, April 25.
Federal Post Card Applications must be requested from the Rockwall County Elections Department and received by that office by either Monday, April 17 (if not currently a registered voter) or by Tuesday, April 25 (if currently a registered voter) by 5 p.m. The address is 915 Whitmore Dr., Suite D, Rockwall, 75087.
Direct questions regarding ballots by mail, voter registration, designated voting locations, voter identification requirements, absentee voting, precincts, etc. to the county elections office by calling 972-204-6200 or visiting their website at www.rockwallvotes.com.
Information concerning the Rockwall City Council municipal election may be directed to City Secretary Kristy Teague by calling 972-772-6406 or by email at kteague@rockwall.com.
