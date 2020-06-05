At its regular meeting on Monday, June 1, the Rockwall City Council selected Anna Campbell to fill the Place 6 vacancy.
A 30-year Rockwall resident, Campbell is an awarded educator who is dedicated to service in the community. Campbell is a Rockwall High School Spanish teacher and plays an active role with several charitable and civic organizations, including Rockwall Noon Rotary, Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Texas, Rockwall County Republican Women, and Rockwall Women’s League.
Campbell has been a Rockwall Independent School District educator for 20 years, having taught bilingual kindergarten and first grade, middle school and high school Spanish and ESL, as well as AVID at RHS.
Additionally, she is a sponsor for the RHS Interact Club, which connects high school students with Rotarians and various service projects.
Among her many awards for teaching, she has been named Teacher of the Year and the Hawk Most Influential Teacher.
“I am passionate about my hometown,” Campbell said. “I’m honored to step into this new role serving with the Rockwall City Council, and representing the residents in this capacity.”
“We look forward to welcoming Anna Campbell to the Rockwall City Council,” said Mayor Jim Pruitt. “She brings with her a wealth of knowledge, experience and dedication. I’ve known Anna for years through her involvement in many organizations within the community, and I’m confident she will be a great addition to our Council.”
Campbell will start her term at the next meeting on June 15.
