Businesses across Rockwall County continue to bring their cities huge surges in sales tax rebate revenue.
The cities of Rockwall and McLendon-Chisholm both reported remarkably hefty increases this month, with the receipts for both cities up much higher than at the same time in 2020, according to a report issued May 12 by the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who said many cities across the state also received big windfalls this month.
“Spurred by a number of factors, April state sales tax collections increased sharply from a year ago,” Hegar said. “Collections from all major sectors other than mining and construction rose significantly, led by receipts from restaurants and retailers.”
Each city’s sales tax rebate revenue for the year to date also remained well ahead of the same point one year ago.
The figures reflect the portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in March, which were reported to the comptroller’s office in April.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city's general fund.
• The city of Rockwall reported receiving a little more than $3.55 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing a increase of 64.32% from the $2.16 million in sales tax rebate revenue received in May 2020. For the year to date, Rockwall has taken in $13.51million, a rise of 25.34% from the $10.78 million received through May of last year.
• Fate received $187,290.54 from the Comptroller’s Office, an increase of 53.25% from the $122,209.39 in sales tax rebate revenue it collected during the same month one year earlier. For the year so far, Fate has collected $638,195.87 representing a boost of 20.27% from the $530,616.60 the city had taken through May 2020.
• Heath received $242,291.87 this month, representing a 23.19% surge from the $182,070.15 it received in May 2020. For the fiscal year to date, Heath has taken in $953,680.52, representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 23.19% when compared to the $774,117.50 the city had collected through May of last year.
• McLendon-Chisholm was a big winner this month, receiving a sales tax rebate payment of $125,852.12, representing an incredible boost of 375.22% from the $26,482.77 received in May of last year. For the fiscal year to date, the city has collected $273,530.40 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 76.45% from the $155,011.51 collected through the same point one year ago.
• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $10.654.24 this month, representing an increase of 40.77% from the $7,658.27 received in May of last year. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has collected $61,268.90 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 84.32% from the $33,238.85 collected through the same point one year ago.
• Royse City was to receive a sales tax payment of $369,243.78 this month, an increase of 23.2% from the $299,703.78 collected during April 2020.
For the fiscal year so far, Royse City has taken in sales tax rebate revenue of a little more than $1.73 million, representing an increase of 24.21% from the $1.39 million received through April 2020.
• Royse City was to receive a sales tax payment of $553,252.91 this month, an increase of 46.17% from the $378,494.64 collected during May 2020. For the fiscal year so far, Royse City has taken in sales tax rebate revenue of a little more than $2.28 million, representing an increase of 28.9% from the $1.77 million received through May 2020.
