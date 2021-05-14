Automotive enthusiasts will have a lot to look at this weekend, while they help out the children of Rockwall and Kaufman counties.
The 16th annual Cars for CASA event, benefiting Lone Star Court Appointed Special Advocates, is scheduled Sunday at the Rockwall County Courthouse. Dozens of new. antique, classic and vintage vehicles are expected to be on hand for the car, truck and bike cruise.
Lone Star CASA assists children in foster care in Rockwall and Kaufman counties. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges in district courts who are hearing cases regarding allegations of child abuse and neglect.
The appointees are assigned to meet and visit with the children and to act on their behalf when it comes time for the cases to go to court.
Registration for the car show runs 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the awards show at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Additional information about the event, or about volunteering to support the organization is available at https://lonestarcasa.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.