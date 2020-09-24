A crowd is expected to gather on the morning of Sept. 26 for two events designed to remember first responders and veterans lost to suicide.
The renaming of the State Highway 66 bridge between Rowlett and Rockwall as the “Heroes Bridge” and the second annual Hands Across The Bridge event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Highway 66 Public Boat Launch in Willow Bend in Rockwall.
Founded by the Third Watch LE Motorcycle Club, the Walk Across The Bridge movement began on Oct. 22, 2018, as the club gathered 11 walkers to cross the bridge. The walk is conducted monthly to raise awareness of the approximately 22 veterans and first responders who commit suicide each day. The club notes that up to 100 people now participate in the walk each month.
This month’s event is scheduled to feature appearances by State Sen. Bob Hall, State Rep. Rhetta Bowers, SGM John Vick, Chris Kizziar with the Veterans Resource Conservation Center in Rowlett and Blue H.E.L.P.
In a combined state resolution Hall and Andrews said, “Americans owe those men and women who sacrifice so much on our behalf and eternal debt of gratitude and this outstanding campaign represents an important step in helping our veterans and first responders receive the recognition and support they need to live long and fulfilling lives.”
The day will culminate with the dedication of the park in Rowlett at the base of the bridge.
