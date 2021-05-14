Rockwall will be celebrating its origins, and members of the Armed Forces, Saturday with the 2021 Founders Day Festival.
The free all day event is scheduled at Harry Myers Park and will feature food vendors, retail vendors, bounce houses and live music.
• The lineup of entertainment on the day stage includes Graycie York at 10 a.m, The Room Sounds starting at 12:30 p.m. and Coral Creek at 3:30 p.m.
• The Southwest Kia of Rockwall Main stage welcomes Jack Ingram at 6 p.m., with Wade Bowen as the musical headliner as the 2021 headliner at 8 p.m.
• The Creature Teacher will be presenting an assortment of live animals on display at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
• Saturday is also the observance of Armed Forces Day and the Terry Fisher American Legion Post 117 is offering all active duty, guard and reservists an opportunity to sign up for a chance at a $200 gift card at it booth at the festival.
The 2021 Founders Day Festival is being presented by Rockwall Parks and Recreation, with additional information available online at playrockwall.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.