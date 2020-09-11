Brian Davis has announced his campaign for City Council in McClendon Chisolm.
“Since moving to McLendon Chisholm, I have been searching for a way to become more involved in the decision-making process for our community,” Davis said. “City council is the perfect opportunity to hear what our community has to say and put it into action.”
Considering the challenges our country and community are facing, one of the primary issues Davis wants to focus on is governmental transparency.
“Our community needs to be involved with the issues it faces. Listening and communication is critical if we are to work toward an exceptional solution” Davis said.
It is estimated (pending the release of the latest Census information) McLendon Chisholm will have tripled in size since 2010.
“With growth comes both challenge and opportunity,” he added. “Our community needs to engage the future openly with a comprehensive plan that we can all embrace. Our future needs to be cared for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.