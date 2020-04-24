Trey Brooks, who as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helped 12-3 Rockwall average 477.7 yards and 46 points per game this past season, has been named as the Yellowjackets’ new head football coach and campus athletic coordinator.
Brooks will take over from Rodney Webb, who left to coach at Denton Guyer after seven seasons with the Yellowjackets. Brooks has been with the Jackets since 2015.
The Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees voted 6-0 to hire Brooks in a special meeting conducted on the video chat program Zoom.
“It was nothing but excitement,” Brooks told Chris Curtis of the Rockwall ISD about receiving the phone call about his promotion. “I can’t tell you how much this opportunity means to me and my family. It’s just been such a special place for us. We just have such a great, great group of kids and we’ve got an unbelievable coaching staff. It’s a group that gets the most out of anything that they do. Got incredible administration and on top of all that just such a great community. The support has been unbelievable.”
Under Brooks’ tutelage, sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke passed for 4,305 yards and 52 touchdowns this past season, completing 268 of 455 attempts. Locke was the top Class 6A passer in the Metroplex.
Jacket wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also caught 109 passes for 2,132 yards and 34 touchdowns. Smith-Njigba, who earned numerous state and national honors, signed with Ohio State.
The Jackets reached the state semifinals in 2019 after surprising perennial power Allen 60-59 in the area round of the playoffs.
Webb was 61-30 in seven seasons as Rockwall’s head coach, winning a playoff game every season.
Denton ISD Athletic Director Joey Florence, who hired Webb, is from Rockwall.
Webb tweeted: “Rockwall couldn’t have hired a better coach, role model, mentor for this job! Coach Brooks has the ‘it’ factor and Rockwall football is in good hands!”
Brooks said he plans to build on Rockwall’s winning tradition.
“We just want to continue to build,” he said. “The program has gotten to a place where it is one of the top programs in the state of Texas. And there’s just a certain amount of confidence and a certain amount of swagger that you can feel within our players and our coaching staff when we take the field and I think it’s because there is an expectation. No matter who our opponent is we expect to win.”
