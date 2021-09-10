Motorcycles and stuffed animals will be filling the courthouse square one afternoon this month for the sixth annual Bikes for Tykes Teddy Bear Ride benefiting the Children's Advocacy Center of Rockwall County.
A big crowd of cyclists are expected to be on hand for the event, which starts at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Rockwall County Courthouse, 1111 East Yellowjacket Lane in Rockwall. The ride itself begins at 1 p.m., will be escorted by the Rockwall Police Department and cruises through 27 miles of Rockwall County, starting and finishing at the courthouse.
Registration is $20 per bike, with a new, unwrapped soft toy. The Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club is again sponsoring the event.
Online registration is underway at www.rockwallcac.org and www.rockwallbikesfortykes.org
This year’s event follows on the 2020 ride, which was the most successful so far, with more than 300 motorcycles participating, 650-700 teddy bears/stuffed animals collected and more than$40,000 raised for the Rockwall County Children’s Advocacy Center.
