This Saturday, the Rockwall/Rowlett area will be the scene of two low-cost pet health and safety events.
From 10 a.m. to noon at Harry Myers Park in Rockwall, there will be an affordable vaccine clinic for dogs and cats; and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Liberty Grove Animal Hospital in Rowlett, there will be a free microchip clinic.
At the walk-in shot clinic at Harry Myers in Rockwall, services will be provided by the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection.
The vaccinations and tests will be as follows:
Cats – rabies vaccine for $5, feline leukemia virus vaccine for $10, feline distemper vaccine for $10, and feline leukemia virus/feline immunodeficiency virus test for $20.
Dogs – rabies vaccine for $5, bordetella vaccine for $10, distemper/hepatitis/parainfluenza/parvovirus vaccine for $10, leptospirosis vaccine for $10, lyme vaccine for $15, canine influenza vaccine for $20, and heartworm test for $20.
For the sake of safety, animals brought to the clinic will need to be appropriately restrained. For dogs, this means a tight leash. For cats, this means a hard-sided carrier.
Harry Myers Park is located at 815 E. Washington St. in Rockwall.
Specific questions about the clinic can be referred to TCAP by calling 940-566-5551.
As for the free pet microchipping clinic at Liberty Grove Animal Hospital in Rowlett, the event was organized by Friends of Rowlett Animals, a group that provides resources with the aim of encouraging pet adoption and pet care in the Rowlett/Lake Ray Hubbard area.
The microchips, also called transponders, don’t use batteries but relay identification information when scanned.
When implanted under a pet’s skin through an injection, the chips can help pet owners relocate their pets if they go missing.
Those who would like more information about Friends of Rowlett Animals and its services can visit the group’s website at www.frastx.org or call 972-771-7761.
