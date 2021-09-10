A ceremony is planned at the Rockwall County Courthouse Saturday in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
President George W. Bush issued a proclamation in 2002 designating September 11 as Patriot Day and as a national day of mourning and honoring the memory of those who were killed. President Barack Obama rededicated September 11 as Patriot Day and as the National Day of Service and Remembrance in 2009.
Of the 2,977 victims killed during the attacks, 412 were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center.
The public is being invited to a sunset ceremony, presented by the Terry Fisher American Legion Post 117, in honor of all post 9/11 veterans’ contributions to the War on Terror. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Rockwall County Veterans' Memorial at the Rockwall County Courthouse, 1111 East Yellowjacket Lane. Billy Howell Jr. will be the guest speaker for the ceremony.
