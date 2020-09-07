The Rockwall High School Orchestra is offering patrons an opportunity to enjoy a cool treat while helping support the group.
The Honey’s Spirit Night and Orchestra Membership Drive is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Honey’s Shaved Ice, 1021 Kingbridge Lane, Rockwall.
Memberships will be available for the Stinger Strings Orchestra Booster Club and Spirit Wear will be sold at the event.
Masks and physical distancing during the event are being recommended.
Additional information is available
online at www.rockwallorchestra.com.
