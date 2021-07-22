The First Presbyterian Church of Rockwall is hosting a school supply drive Saturday, to assist the Rockwall County Rainbow Room.
The drive-by drop off event is scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon at the church, 602 White Hills Drive in Rockwall.
The Rockwall County Rainbow Room provides necessities for both children and adults in state protective services and is a 501(c)(3) organization. They supply backpacks for children in preparation for the start of the school year.
The Rainbow Room supply list includes smaller backpacks for kindergarten through 3rd grade, glue sticks, No. 2 yellow pencils, packs of 12 colored pencils, plastic pencil boxes, soft nylon pencil pockets with zipper, protractors, pink erasers, dry erase markers, washable markers, highlighters, red checking pens, children’s scissors, pocket folders with brads, pocket folders without brads, rulers, spiral notebooks, wide ruled composition notebooks, loose leaf paper, graph paper: three-hole punches, construction paper, manila paper, three-ring binders, index cards, headphones, and earbuds.
All items will be delivered to the Rainbow Room on Monday, July 26.
