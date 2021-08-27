Organizers of the 2021 Southwest Kia Rockwall Rubber Duck Regatta and planning on a Quacktastic good time, with a slate of free activities and the annual Duck Pluck benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Texas Rockwall Branch.
This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Harry Myers Park and includes live music, a "Movie on the the Lake", a Duck Day Race, a "Shake Your Tail Feathers" 5K & Fun Run, lake activities, a "KidZone" and more.
Each adopted duck in the Regatta receives a number, with the grand prize a family trip for four to Walt Disney World, including five days in an Orlando condo and four, three-day Disney World passes and a $500 Southwest Airlines voucher. The prize is sponsored by Destefano Remodeling, Hanby Insurance and the law office of Susan Z. Wright.
Second prize is two tickets to the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game on Oct. 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, sponsored by Lindsay Mitchell, Realtor.
Third place is a four pack of season tickets to Six Flags, sponsored by Bracamonte Law.
Ducks are adoptable for $5 each, with a Quack Pack of five ducks for $20 or a Derby Dozen of 12 ducks available for $50.
The Rockwall Virtual Duck Pluck is being presented by the Rockwall Rubber Duck Regatta and is sponsored by Southwest Kia Rockwall and the City of Rockwall.
Additional information isn available online at rockwallduckrace.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.