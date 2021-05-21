There are multiple events scheduled in Rockwall County, starting this weekend, designed to pay tribute to American veterans and to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday.
• The Third Watch LE Motorcycle Club has scheduled its monthly “Walk The Bridge” event for 7 p.m. Saturday. The State Highway 66 bridge between Rowlett and Rockwall was dedicated in September 2020 as the “Heroes Bridge” and the club hosts a symbolic 22 mile walk once each month to draw attention to the approximately 22 veterans and first responders who take their own lives each and every day. Founded by the Third Watch LE Motorcycle Club, the Walk Across The Bridge movement began on Oct. 22, 2018, as the club gathered 11 walkers to cross the bridge. Saturday’s event is free and open to the public. Additional information is available at www.walkthebridge.org
• The Royse City American Legion Post No. 100 plans to place American flags on the graves of all veterans to honor and remember their service and sacrifice. The event is scheduled at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 29 at the Royse City Cemetery.
• The Royse City Walmart, 494 West Interstate 30, has scheduled a Memorial Day Celebration starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29. The event will include a display of military vehicles, food trucks, inflatables and life music featuring Brandon Bamburg. Admission is a minimum of on canned good per person, which will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.
• The East Coast Relay of the “Carry The Load” walk began its march from West Point, N.Y. May 3 and will return to Royse City and Rockwall County during the Memorial Day weekend.
It is the seventh year Carry The Load has come through Royse City on its way to its final destination in Dallas. The event was conducted virtually in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After passing through Hunt County during the morning and afternoon of May 29,
the trek will continue to the Royse City High School stadium by 9 p.m., then Soulman’s BBQ in Royse City at 10 p.m. before passing through the rest of Rockwall County early on the morning of May 30.
The relay is scheduled to reach the Fate Fire Department at midnight; the Rockwall County Courthouse, 111 East Yellow Jacket Lane, at 2 a.m.; the Chase Bank, 6602 Dalrock Road in Rowlett at 4 a.m.; and the Home Depot, 2201 Lakeview Parkway, at 6 a.m. before heading into Garland and the eventual final location at Reverchon Park in Dallas.
In addition to the East Coast trek, Carry The Load relays are starting from the West Coast, Midwest and Mountain States and all are scheduled to meet up in time to conclude in Dallas on Memorial Day.
Carry the Load is a non-profit, founded by former Navy Seals to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their surviving families.
Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States.
Additional information about the relay is available at the Carry The Load web site at carrytheload.org.
• A Memorial Day tribute is scheduled starting at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day Monday, May 31 at the Royse City ISD Stadium, 650 FM 2642, Royse City. The event will include the posting of the colors by the Hunt County Veterans Honor Guard, the singing of the National Anthem by Eva Mendoza, a prayer by Royse City American Legion Post No. 100 Chaplain James Otis, and the reading of the Memorial Day proclamation by Mayor Clay Ellis will read the Proclamation, followed by a drive by salute through an honor cordon formed up by the American Legion Post No. 100. Additional information is available by contacting roysecitylegion@yahoo.com
• A Memorial Day Ceremony is scheduled at 1 p.m. May 31 at the McLendon-Chisholm City Hall, 1371 West FM 550.
