Navigating to, or through, the Rockwall area will again be a challenge tonight.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, all lanes of east and westbound Interstate 30 will be closed at Dalrock Road from 9 p.m. tonight, Friday, through 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10. All traffic will exit at Dalrock Road and will be detoured to the frontage roads to avoid the construction area.
Dalrock Road will be closed at I-30. However, westbound I-30 traffic will have access to northbound Dalrock Road.
Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time.
As a part of the $142 million I-30 corridor expansion project, new frontage road bridges are being constructed across Lake Ray Hubbard from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road.
Additionally, the Dalrock Road interchange will be rebuilt.
Future projects will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads throughout Rockwall County. The work is part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.
A similar project is being undertaken in neighboring Hunt County.
The expansion of I-30 from the current four lanes to six lanes is scheduled began in late May and is just one of the efforts planned along the highway in the next few years, as the state agency and county officials attempt to face rapid population growth.
