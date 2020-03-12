editor's pick featured top story
Interactive maps track cases of Coronavirus
The Associated Press released the following interactive maps and graphs, to illustrate different data concerning the Coronavirus.
Virus State Map: State by state count of confirmed cases in the U.S.
Virus Cases in the US: Chart shows the aggregated number of new U.S. coronavirus cases confirmed over time since Jan. 23.
Virus Global Spread (Map): Map of countries which have confirmed cases of the virus. Map also includes when the virus was initially reported and the number of deaths by country.
Virus Cases Over Time: Table shows the of all confirmed coronavirus cases, recovery numbers and deaths, by country.
Virus Cases Compared Inside and Outside of China (Chart): Chart shows the number of confirmed cases in China over time and compares them to cases confirmed outside of China.
Virus State Map: State by state count of confirmed cases in the U.S.
Virus Cases in the US: Chart shows the aggregated number of new U.S. coronavirus cases confirmed over time since Jan. 23.
Virus Global Spread (Map): Map of countries which have confirmed cases of the virus. Map also includes when the virus was initially reported and the number of deaths by country.
Virus Cases Over Time: Table shows the of all confirmed coronavirus cases, recovery numbers and deaths, by country.
Virus Cases Compared Inside and Outside of China (Chart): Chart shows the number of confirmed cases in China over time and compares them to cases confirmed outside of China.
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Interactive maps track cases of Coronavirus
- Brookshire’s bringing specialty store to Fate; set to open in 2021
- Former Rockwall assistant police chief takes helm at Royse City
- Elementary school students talk with astronaut on space station
- Sevier, Bailey claim GOP commissioners contests, runoff for County Court At Law No. 2
- Republican primary results for Rockwall County
- Candidates file for city councils, school boards
- Skywarn storm spotter training cancelled
- Water district undergoing annual change in disinfectant
- Rockwall County voters get ready to head to polls
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.