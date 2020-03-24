Hunt County has reported its first confirmed case of a patient with the COVID-19 virus.
Hunt County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray issued the following statement Tuesday morning:
“As of the morning of March 24, 2020, one patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hunt County. The patient is a 50-64 year old female from the southwest corner of the County. The County Health Authority is investigating the case, including the patient’s close contacts and immediate relatives with whom the patient has had contact.”
No additional details were immediately released.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court issued a disaster declaration for the county, which will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
