The city of McLendon-Chisholm looks to be growing rapidly, as city officials intend to hear two zoning requests later this month that cold result in the city adding more than 400 new home lots.
The McLendon-Chisholm Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings before both requests during the meeting scheduled at 7 p.m. July 18, while the McLendon-Chisholm City Council will conduct public hearings before taking final votes during the July 25 meeting, which begins at 6:30 p,m.
Both meetings will take place at the city hall, 1371 W. FM 550, McLendon-Chisholm.
- Oak National Development LLC is requesting a change on approximately 148.25 acres from the existing Planned Development District (Triple Creek) to a new Planned Development District (Legacy Park), which would contain 335 single-family lots and a city park.
• An application for a planned development district is also being sought for the development of a residential subdivision containing a 99.44 acre tract of land, with 83 single-family lots, each with a minimum lot size of one-acre of land.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on whether to recommend approval of the changes, and the City Council will take the final vote on the requests.
