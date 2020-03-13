The Herald-Banner offices will be closed to the public until further notice because of the Coronavirus outbreak. We are doing our due diligence to help prevent exposure for our employees and the public. Our phones will remain operational during normal working hours between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 and 5 p.m. Thank you for understanding.
