History was made May 17 as the Rockwall Independent School District broke ground on two new campuses which were approved by voters in the November 2021 bond election.
Groundbreaking ceremonies were conducted for the new ninth grade campuses for both Rockwall High School and Rockwall-Heath High School. Current seventh graders in the Rockwall ISD will be the first class of the new schools when they are projected to open in the fall of 2024.
The bonds were included in two propositions on the ballots. Proposition A was to provide $458.9 million in bonds for the construction of new school facilities and sites for the schools, as well as the purchase of new school buses and passed with 4,931 votes for (51.15%) to 4,709 votes against (48.85%).
Proposition B was to allow for $16.9 million in bonds for technology equipment and passed with 4,958 votes for (51.33%) to 4,692 votes against (48.67%).
In a podcast issued earlier this week Superintendent Dr. John Villareal, Senior Chief Financial Officer David Carter and Executive Director of Operations Will Salee talk about the progress and challenges facing the 2021 Bond Program: rockwallisd.com/domain/2396
