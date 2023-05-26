Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK THE EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR AIDEN WILLIAMS, WHITE, MALE, 16 YEARS OLD, 5 FEET 8 INCHES, 110 POUNDS, UNKNOWN HAIR, UNKNOWN EYES, ISABELLA WILLIAMS, WHITE, FEMALE, 14 YEARS OLD, 5 FOOT 4 INCHES, 110 POUNDS, BROWN EYES, BLONDE HAIR, AUDRIT WILLIAMS, WHITE, MALE, 12 YEARS OLD, 5 FOOT 8 INCHES, 130 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, UNKNOWN EYES, AND MICHAEL CARMONY, WHITE, MALE, 4 YEARS OLD, 3 FEET 4 INCHES, 35 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, UNKNOWN EYES. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR JENNIFER CARMONY, 42 YEARS OLD, WHITE, FEMALE, 5 FEET 5 INCHES, 150 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, AND BLUE EYES IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A RED, 2004, FORD F 150 BEARING TEXAS LICENSE PLATE NUMBER B E 8 8 7 1 8 THAT IS POSSIBLY PAINTED BLACK THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN IN EL PASO, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 1 5 2 1 2 4 0 4 0. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 1 5 2 1 2 4 0 4 0.