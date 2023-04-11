AUSTIN — The Texas Senate passed a nine-bill package Thursday that lawmakers called the next step in ensuring the state electric grid is sound.
The bills focused on encouraging dispatchable energy — or sources that can quickly respond to demand, such as nuclear, coal and natural gas — and lowering costs for customers.
They were put forth by state sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown and Phil King, R-Weatherford.
“(These bills) will bring market protections to the state’s energy field, while improving our grid across the board,” Schwertner said. “I’m proud to have authored these bills that all Texans will benefit from.”
Lawmakers have presented the bills as necessary in response to the deadly and costly February 2021 winter storm, where the grid nearly collapsed as freezing temperatures blanketed the state for days.
Some Republican legislators, who dominate both Texas chambers, have blamed the state’s reliance on renewable energy sources — such as solar and wind — for the grid’s weaknesses. They said because these energy sources are based on weather and cannot be quickly called upon and disseminated with the flip of a switch, they are unreliable in times of extreme weather.
“Since Winter Storm Uri, I have been abundantly clear that we must bring new dispatchable generation (primarily new natural gas plants) online as soon as possible to make sure that Texans have reliable power under any circumstance,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement.
Environment Texas Executive Director Luke Metzger, however, said the bills will “grind renewable energy development in Texas to a halt.”
“Given that momentum for wind and solar is building, and the technology we need to transition away from polluting fossil fuels is better and cheaper than ever, you would think our state decision-makers would double down on our clean energy programs, and figure out how to take advantage of new federal incentives to deliver more clean renewable energy to our homes. But that’s not the case in the Texas Senate,” Metzer said.
“Any one of these bills alone would hurt renewables, but together they could kneecap the entire industry. We’re counting on the state House to reject these,” he added.
Here is what each bill looks to accomplish:
SB 6 establishes the Texas Energy Insurance Program, outside of the competitive market, to operate 10,000 megawatts of natural gas or similar sources to ensure sufficient power is available at all times. It also creates a low-interest loan program to maintain older dispatchable generation plants, similar to the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas for water infrastructure.
SB 7 creates a new ancillary service for dispatchable generators and a calculation that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas can use to require generation to firm up to be more reliable.
SB 1287 requires the Public Utility Commission of Texas to establish a cost cap for generation interconnection costs to reduce transmission costs for consumers.
SB 2010 requires the Independent Market Monitor to report all potential market manipulations and all discovered or potential violations of PUC or ERCOT rules to be delivered in writing to PUC staff and requires the PUC to produce public annual reports.
SB 2011 updates Voluntary Mitigation Plan requirements to ensure such plans provide meaningful protections against market power abuses.
SB 2012 places guardrails on the Performance Credit Mechanism adopted by the PUC.
SB 2013 adds protections to prevent attacks on the Texas power grid.
SB 2014 eliminates Renewable Energy Credits to level the playing field between renewable generation and dispatchable generation.
SB 2015 creates a goal of 50% dispatchable energy for the ERCOT grid to level the playing field between dispatchable and renewable generation.
They now go before the House for consideration.
